Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (NEC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on April 19th

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Nine Entertainment’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

