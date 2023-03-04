NFT Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $547,409.37 and approximately $81.98 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00039981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002148 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00022014 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00220210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,329.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01484967 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

