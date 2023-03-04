NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s current price.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

NEP stock opened at $66.58 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 56.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

