NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 646.4% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 110,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,310,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,021,000 after acquiring an additional 242,561 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,378,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.83 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

