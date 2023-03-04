NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NEXTDC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.

NEXTDC Price Performance

NXDCF stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. NEXTDC has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers connectivity solutions, such as interconnection and intercapital services, data centre interconnect, and cross connect; data center-as-a-service solutions; cloud solutions; and industry solutions.

Further Reading

