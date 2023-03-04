News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky Sells 23,750 Shares of Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
News Trading Up 0.2 %
NWS opened at $17.43 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.
News Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About News
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.