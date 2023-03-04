News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky Sells 23,750 Shares of Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

News Trading Up 0.2 %

NWS opened at $17.43 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About News

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in News by 7,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,239,000 after buying an additional 2,529,496 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 98,078.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after buying an additional 1,235,793 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,834,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

