Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $184,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

