Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.