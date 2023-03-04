Nervos Network Market Cap Tops $183.15 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $183.15 million and $6.16 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,344.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00402273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00089827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00659242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00564789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00172706 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,399,939,494 coins and its circulating supply is 39,874,572,931 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

