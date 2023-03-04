Nerdy’s (NRDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Nerdy news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,562,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,568. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

