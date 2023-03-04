Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Neometals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RRSSF opened at 0.55 on Friday. Neometals has a 12-month low of 0.52 and a 12-month high of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.70.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

