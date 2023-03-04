NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.99 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,403,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,173,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 116,802 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

