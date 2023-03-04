NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.
NeoGenomics Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.99 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46.
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
