Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,450,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,468,000 after buying an additional 83,726 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,547,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,288,000 after buying an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. 500,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,352. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

