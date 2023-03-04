Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nemaura Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nemaura Medical in a report on Tuesday.

Nemaura Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 50,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Nemaura Medical has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.58.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

Featured Articles

