Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCHP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.60 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 79,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.