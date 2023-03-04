Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MCHP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.
Microchip Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.60 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.