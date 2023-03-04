Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 901,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,413.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 237.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,598 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

