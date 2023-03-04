Needham & Company LLC Raises Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $38.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

RVMD stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

