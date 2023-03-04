Needham & Company LLC Raises Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $38.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

