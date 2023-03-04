Navcoin (NAV) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.30 million and $475.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00211044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00099945 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00052042 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00053652 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000824 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,624,313 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

