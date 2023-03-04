Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.34) to €25.00 ($26.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

