Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 9,312 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $521,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $269,072.12.

On Monday, January 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72.

On Friday, December 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 476 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $20,134.80.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natera by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Natera by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

