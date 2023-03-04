NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

NACCO Industries stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

In other NACCO Industries news, insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $54,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NACCO Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NACCO Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NACCO Industries during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NACCO Industries by 703.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

