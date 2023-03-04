NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 15th

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NCGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

Insider Activity at NACCO Industries

In related news, insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $54,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.