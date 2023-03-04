NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 15th

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

Insider Activity at NACCO Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

In related news, insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $54,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 40.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Featured Articles

