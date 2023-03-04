N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.79

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.79 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.44). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43), with a volume of 51,137 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

N Brown Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.86. The firm has a market cap of £165.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,198.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity

About N Brown Group

In other news, insider David Alliance of Manchester acquired 2,170,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £564,200 ($680,825.39). Also, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 355,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £149,100 ($179,920.36). Insiders have acquired 3,990,000 shares of company stock worth $122,030,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 84.86% of the company's stock.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

