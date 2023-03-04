N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.79

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.79 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.44). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43), with a volume of 51,137 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
N Brown Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.86. The firm has a market cap of £165.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,198.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.23.
Insider Activity
About N Brown Group
N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.