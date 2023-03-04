My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0691

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.03 million and $735,892.52 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.01 or 0.01310174 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013089 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00033219 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.01672457 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,336 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

