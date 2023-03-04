Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA comprises approximately 3.1% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $259.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.51. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

