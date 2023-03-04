Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($325.53) to €316.00 ($336.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($295.74) to €320.00 ($340.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($347.02) to €320.00 ($340.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($258.51) to €290.00 ($308.51) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

MURGY stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.