Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MWA opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.