MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of MSCI worth $94,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $536.67 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

