Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Short Interest Update

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Morphic Price Performance

NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $44.23. 315,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Morphic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,739 shares in the company, valued at $727,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,892 shares of company stock worth $703,892 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Morphic by 64.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 113.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after purchasing an additional 697,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $16,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 831.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 360,012 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 102.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.