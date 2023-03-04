Morgan Stanley Upgrades Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of STWRY opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.