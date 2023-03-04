Morgan Stanley Upgrades Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €7.70 ($8.19) to €8.00 ($8.51) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €11.90 ($12.66) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

DVDCF stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

