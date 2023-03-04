Morgan Stanley Trims Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price to $50.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $949.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $27.40.
Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics
In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,991 shares of company stock worth $500,099. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Stories
