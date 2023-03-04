Morgan Stanley Trims Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price to $50.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $949.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,991 shares of company stock worth $500,099. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.