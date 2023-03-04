Morgan Stanley Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,800.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,497.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,455.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2,373.23. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 126.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

