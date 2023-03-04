Morgan Stanley Cuts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $131.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Stories

