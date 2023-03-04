Moonriver Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for about $9.24 or 0.00041410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $60.42 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00423331 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,386.46 or 0.28614392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,695,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,540,852 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

