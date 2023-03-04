Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber Sells 2,000 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MCO opened at $298.62 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

