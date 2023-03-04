Monero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54.87 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $147.22 or 0.00659145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $54.87 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,335.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00402183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00089834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.00565078 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00173123 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00174056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,248,030 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

