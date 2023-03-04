Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $280.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,759,355 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

