MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

MOGU Stock Performance

NYSE MOGU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. MOGU has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.01.

Get MOGU alerts:

MOGU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.