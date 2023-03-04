Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Trading Up 2.1%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) was up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 9,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 10,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Mkango Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

