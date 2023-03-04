Mizuho Trims Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price to $113.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of FRT opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

