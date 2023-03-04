Mizuho Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $113.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $124.54 on Tuesday. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.