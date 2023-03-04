Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.7605 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Mineral Resources’s previous dividend of $0.64.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
Mineral Resources stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77.
About Mineral Resources
