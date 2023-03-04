Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Shares Up 1.1%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.10). 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 9,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.09).

Mincon Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £193.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,516.67 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74.

About Mincon Group

(Get Rating)

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

