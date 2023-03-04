Millennium Services Group Limited (ASX:MIL) Insider Acquires A$23,760.00 in Stock

Millennium Services Group Limited (ASX:MIL – Get Rating) insider Darren Perry purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$23,760.00 ($16,054.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,868.19.

Millennium Services Group Limited provides cleaning, security, and integrated services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers cleaning services for retail, commercial, industrial, educational, and hospitality sectors, as well as COVID-19 centers. It also provides security services, such as concierge, static guarding, mobile patrols, asset surveillance, electronic security, access control, control room monitoring, loss prevention, crowd control, event security, and car park management; and maintenance services, including handyman and maintenance works, painting and repairs, roof inspections and repairs, graffiti removal, car park maintenance, de-fits and fit-out of tenancies, as well as paving, fencing, and gates.

