Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.15. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 4,176 shares.
Mill City Ventures III Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mill City Ventures III
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mill City Ventures III Company Profile
Mill City Ventures III Ltd. is an development-stage company, which engages in the investing in or lending to private and small-capitalization public companies and making managerial assistance available to such companies. Its investments include stock of or membership interests (typically referred to as units) in private companies, small-cap public company stocks, and promissory notes.
