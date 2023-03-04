Michael Rice Sells 4,290 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,287,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, February 9th, Michael Rice sold 144 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $3,542.40.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Rice sold 898 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $15,176.20.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $23.93. 179,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.