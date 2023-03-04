Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,900 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 1,006,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 366.0 days.

Metro Stock Performance

Metro stock remained flat at $51.85 during trading hours on Friday. 208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRAF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Metro

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Further Reading

