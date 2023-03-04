MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $132.62 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $132.62 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $29.80 or 0.00133255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 30.57589965 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $6,991,530.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

